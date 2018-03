MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia must lower mortgage rates and get them down towards 7 percent in order to solve the country’s housing problem, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russia also needed to increase people’s salaries to help house buyers, Putin said, addressing Russian lawmakers. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Ivanova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Osborn)