Putin oversees successful test of hypersonic missile system: RIA cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen before a telephone conversation with participant of the "Dream with Me" charity project Arslan Kaipkulov in Moscow, Russia December 25, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday oversaw the successful test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Putin remotely observed the test, which took place in the Russian Far East, from a Russian defence ministry building in Moscow.

Putin announced an array of new weapons in March, including the Avangard, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.