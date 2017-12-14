FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin: U.S. secret services control doping whistleblower Rodchenkov
Sections
Featured
False paradise? EU is no haven of Net neutrality, say critics
Technology
False paradise? EU is no haven of Net neutrality, say critics
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 14, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 2 days ago

Putin: U.S. secret services control doping whistleblower Rodchenkov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s former anti-doping chief-turned-whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov is working under the control of U.S. special services, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The scandal over the 2014 Sochi Olympics, triggered by revelations made by Rodchenkov, is part of a broader doping affair that has led to the suspension of Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA, the country’s athletics federation and Paralympic Committee.

Putin also said during his year-end news conference that the doping scandal had been fuelled deliberately before Russia’s presidential election due in March next year. He also said that both global anti-doping body WADA and the International Olympic Committee were working under duress.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.