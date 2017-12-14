FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin: U.S. secret services control doping whistleblower Rodchenkov
December 14, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in a day

Putin: U.S. secret services control doping whistleblower Rodchenkov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s former anti-doping chief-turned-whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov is working under the control of U.S. special services, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The scandal over the 2014 Sochi Olympics, triggered by revelations made by Rodchenkov, is part of a broader doping affair that has led to the suspension of Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA, the country’s athletics federation and Paralympic Committee.

Putin also said during his year-end news conference that the doping scandal had been fuelled deliberately before Russia’s presidential election due in March next year. He also said that both global anti-doping body WADA and the International Olympic Committee were working under duress.

