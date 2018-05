MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he would not serve more than two presidential terms in a row, as the Russian constitution states.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

His current presidential term, his second in succession, ends in 2024.