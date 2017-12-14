Putin: US ignores Russian information on Syrian fighters travelling to Iraq

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The United States is turning a blind eye to information provided by Russia about Syrian fighters travelling to Iraq, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

“There is no (U.S.) reaction,” Putin told his annual news conference. “Why? Because they (in the U.S.) are thinking that they (fighters) could be used to fight (Syrian President Bashar) al-Assad. This is the simplest thing. But at the same time, the most dangerous thing, including for those who are doing this.”