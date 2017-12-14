FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin: US ignores Russian information on Syrian fighters travelling to Iraq
December 14, 2017 / 12:30 PM / in 2 days

Putin: US ignores Russian information on Syrian fighters travelling to Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The United States is turning a blind eye to information provided by Russia about Syrian fighters travelling to Iraq, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

“There is no (U.S.) reaction,” Putin told his annual news conference. “Why? Because they (in the U.S.) are thinking that they (fighters) could be used to fight (Syrian President Bashar) al-Assad. This is the simplest thing. But at the same time, the most dangerous thing, including for those who are doing this.”

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Additional reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt

