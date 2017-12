MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia will not raise taxes until the end of 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Putin, who announced earlier this month he would seek re-election in March 2018, told an annual news conference it was too early to talk about tax policies in 2019 and beyond. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)