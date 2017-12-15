Trump discusses North Korea situation with Putin: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Trump spoke by phone on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders “discussed working together to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea,” the White House said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Trump also thanked Putin “for acknowledging America’s strong economic performance in his annual press conference,” the statement said.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Trump and Putin discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the Korean Peninsula.