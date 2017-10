SOCHI, Russia, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the closing of Russia’s borders with rebel regions in eastern Ukraine would result in a “Srebrenica-like massacre”, referring to the mass killing of Muslims during the 1992-95 Bosnian War.

He said Europe was to blame for the Ukraine crisis and that only European powers could act to change the situation. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Lowe)