Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck offshore 99 kilometers (62 miles) south-east of Russia’s Kuril Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat To Guam, Rota, Tinian or Saipan from the earthquake, which the USGS said hit at a depth of 143 km.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no tsunami threat to Japan either.