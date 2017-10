MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank may change its monetary policy once business and households get used to an inflation level of 4 percent, Elvira Nabiullina, the bank’s governor, told a news briefing.

Nabiullina said that the central bank had yet to anchor inflation near its 4 percent target.