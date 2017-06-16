FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank sees oil prices falling to $40/bbl in 2018-2019
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
India this week
June 16, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 months ago

Russia c.bank sees oil prices falling to $40/bbl in 2018-2019

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is keeping its oil price forecast at $50 per barrel this year and still believes it will go down to $40 in 2018-2019, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday.

She also told a news briefing that Russia's economic recovery exceeded expectations. The central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday to 9.00 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

