MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Purchases of foreign currency to replenish Russia's central bank reserves are unlikely this year, Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

It would be useful to increase the foreign currency reserves, but only provided that doesn't endanger the central bank's 4 percent inflation target set for this year, Nabiullina told a news conference.