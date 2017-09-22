FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch revises up Russia outlook to positive, affirms rating
September 22, 2017 / 8:41 PM / in 25 days

Fitch revises up Russia outlook to positive, affirms rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch revised its outlook on Russia’s long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings to positive from stable.

Fitch, which also affirmed Russia’s rating at “BBB-”, said the country continues to make progress in strengthening its policy framework, underpinned by a more flexible exchange rate, strong commitment to inflation targeting and a prudent fiscal strategy.

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings last week retained Russia’s long-and short-term foreign currency rating at ‘BB+/B’ with a positive outlook. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru)

