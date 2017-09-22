Fitch revises up Russia outlook to positive, affirms rating

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch revised its outlook on Russia’s long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings to positive from stable.

Fitch, which also affirmed Russia’s rating at “BBB-”, said the country continues to make progress in strengthening its policy framework, underpinned by a more flexible exchange rate, strong commitment to inflation targeting and a prudent fiscal strategy.

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings last week retained Russia’s long-and short-term foreign currency rating at ‘BB+/B’ with a positive outlook. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru)