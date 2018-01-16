Russia's RDIF says considering Detsky Mir share issue

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is considering a secondary share offering in Detsky Mir retailer, RDIF’s president, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Tuesday.

The Sistema conglomerate has put up two of its assets, toy retailer Detsky Mir and the Bashkirian Power Grid Company, as collateral against a RDIF loan.

Dmitriev said there has been no talks about taking Detsky Mir under its control, as various sources said last week. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Louise Heavens; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Louise Heavens)