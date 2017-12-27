FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's RDIF to loan $696 mln to Sistema to settle Rosneft dispute
Sections
Featured
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Top News
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Technology
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
U.S.
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 27, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 2 days ago

Russia's RDIF to loan $696 mln to Sistema to settle Rosneft dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will provide a 40 billion rouble ($696 million) short-term loan to the Sistema conglomerate to help settle a dispute with oil producer Rosneft, the fund’s head Kirill Dmitriev was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Dmitriev told the Interfax news agency that Sistema’s assets will be put up as a collateral for the loan.

Sistema will pay 100 billion roubles to resolve a dispute with Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft over the Bashneft oil company, under a settlement announced by both companies on Friday.

$1 = 57.5124 roubles Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.