November 1, 2017 / 4:08 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-One worker dies in fire at Russia's Yaroslavl oil refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with report of a death, adds detail)

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - One worker has died and another was injured when a crude oil distillation unit at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl caught fire on Wednesday, the refinery said.

The refinery, YANOS, is owned by Slavneft, which is controlled equally by Rosneft and Gazprom Neft .

The CDU-3 unit has been halted and the fire was put out, while production at the plant has continued, the plant’s press service said. Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said the plant has not asked for changes to oil products supplies or crude oil intake. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
