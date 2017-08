MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft plans to close the deal to buy a stake in India's refiner Essar Oil in the coming days, Pavel Fyodorov, Rosneft first vice-president, told a conference call on Tuesday.

He added that Rosneft had made around $6 billion in pre-payments to Venezuelan state company PDVSA and had no immediate plans to make any further advance payments soon. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)