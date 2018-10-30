FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 30, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Two injured in Rosneft oil reservoir fire in Siberia

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two workers were injured after fire engulfed two oil reservoirs at Rosneft’s (ROSN.MM) oilfield in Western Siberia, a spokesman for the Russian producer said on Tuesday.

The fire has been contained within the limits of the reservoirs at the Khokhryakovskoye oilfield, the spokesman said, adding that the workers have been treated for their injuries.

“The fire erupted due to loss of pressure at one of the reservoirs,” the spokesman said.

Interfax news agency, citing a source at the emergency services, said oil spilled over an area of around 3,000 square metres.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.