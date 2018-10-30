Two injured in Rosneft oil reservoir fire in Siberia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two workers were injured after fire engulfed two oil reservoirs at Rosneft’s (ROSN.MM) oilfield in Western Siberia, a spokesman for the Russian producer said on Tuesday.

The fire has been contained within the limits of the reservoirs at the Khokhryakovskoye oilfield, the spokesman said, adding that the workers have been treated for their injuries.

“The fire erupted due to loss of pressure at one of the reservoirs,” the spokesman said.

Interfax news agency, citing a source at the emergency services, said oil spilled over an area of around 3,000 square metres.