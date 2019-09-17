India, Rosneft discuss Russian oil supplies after Saudi attacks

FILE PHOTO: The Rosneft logo on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its head Igor Sechin and the government of India had discussed the possibility of increasing Russian oil supplies in light of recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure.

Rosneft also discussed the development of India’s Nayara Еnergy, where the Russian company holds a stake.

The consortium is reviewing an option of a two-fold increase in refining throughput at the Vadinar Refinery.