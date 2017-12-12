Russian court freezes Sistema's Detsky Mir stake, other assets - TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday froze Sistema’s 52 percent stake in retailer Detsky Mir worth 33.8 billion roubles ($570.30 million), the TASS news agency reported.

Russian oil major Rosneft had said earlier on Tuesday it was seeking to freeze some of Sistema’s assets as part of a second lawsuit against the conglomerate over Rosneft’s Bashneft subsidiary.

The court also froze Sistema’s stakes in other companies, including the Steppe agricultural holding, MTS-Bank, and Sistema Telecom Assets, TASS said.

Sistema has rejected Rosneft’s demands as groundless, saying state-controlled Rosneft was pursuing a policy of blackmail which was aimed at destroying the company’s value. ($1 = 59.2675 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)