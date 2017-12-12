FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian court freezes Sistema's Detsky Mir stake, other assets - TASS
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 12, 2017 / 5:27 PM / a day ago

Russian court freezes Sistema's Detsky Mir stake, other assets - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday froze Sistema’s 52 percent stake in retailer Detsky Mir worth 33.8 billion roubles ($570.30 million), the TASS news agency reported.

Russian oil major Rosneft had said earlier on Tuesday it was seeking to freeze some of Sistema’s assets as part of a second lawsuit against the conglomerate over Rosneft’s Bashneft subsidiary.

The court also froze Sistema’s stakes in other companies, including the Steppe agricultural holding, MTS-Bank, and Sistema Telecom Assets, TASS said.

Sistema has rejected Rosneft’s demands as groundless, saying state-controlled Rosneft was pursuing a policy of blackmail which was aimed at destroying the company’s value. ($1 = 59.2675 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.