MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the main owner and chairman of the Sistema conglomerate, said a new $2.2 billion damages claim filed by Rosneft was an “act of intimidation”, Russia’s RBC daily reported on Thursday.

Rosneft said earlier on Thursday it had filed a new lawsuit against Sistema in relation to dividends paid by Bashneft to Sistema and other shareholders in 2019-2014. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Susan Fenton)