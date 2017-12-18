Russian court upholds Rosneft's $2.3 bln award in case against Sistema

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A Russian regional court has upheld a decision on Monday to award Rosneft with 136.3 billion roubles ($2.3 billion) in its litigations with Sistema conglomerate, Russian news agencies reported.

Sistema will appeal the decision, they company’s official said in emailed comment.

The case centers on the assets and dividends of Bashneft oil producer, now controlled by Rosneft and previously owned by Sistema.

Rosneft filed a second $2.2 billion lawsuit earlier this month, and Sistema then counter-sued Rosneft for around $5.6 billion.