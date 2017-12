MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sistema says on Thursday that it has not received a new damage claim from oil major Rosneft.

Earlier on Thursday, Rosneft said it has filed a 131.6 billion roubles ($2.2 billion) lawsuit against Sistema in relation to Bashneft’s dividends in 2009-2014. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)