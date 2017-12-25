FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin hopes Rosneft/Sistema settlement to be smoothly implemented
December 25, 2017 / 10:48 AM / in a day

Kremlin hopes Rosneft/Sistema settlement to be smoothly implemented

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped an out-of-court settlement reached between Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft and the Sistema conglomerate would be implemented smoothly.

In a phone call with reporters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin hoped the settlement, under which Rosneft will receive 100 billion roubles ($1.72 billion) from businessman Yevtushenkov’s Sistema, will not run into any problems. ($1 = 58.0275 roubles) (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

