MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian industrial conglomerate Sistema does not rule out new lawsuits against oil giant Rosneft, a Sistema spokesman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The shadow of a worker is seen next to a logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Sistema said earlier it had filed a 330.5 billion rouble ($5.57 billion) lawsuit against Rosneft over Rosneft’s acquisition of the Bashneft oil company.