Railway damage halts supplies to Russia's largest alumina plant

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal’s raw materials supplies for its Siberian Achinsk alumina plant, the largest in Russia, have been halted by damaged rail infrastructure, it said on Wednesday.

The world’s largest aluminium producer outside China said that it is in talks with Russian Railways to quickly organise alternative supply routes to the plant to safeguard alumina supply to its Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter.

“As of today, the supply of raw materials to the (Achinsk) plant has been completely stopped,” it said in a statement adding that stockpiles are close to a “critical minimum”.

A section of the railway used by the plant was damaged by heavy rains on June 7, Rusal said.

The aluminium industry relies on long and often complicated supply chains because aluminium is produced from alumina, which in turn requires bauxite and other raw materials.

Rusal has been hit by lower demand for aluminium during the coronavirus pandemic, but aluminium smelters require a stable supply of materials because production is hard to bring back online after stoppages.