UPDATE 1-Russia's Russneft calls shareholders' meeting on board changes
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 22 days ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Russneft calls shareholders' meeting on board changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Russneft is to hold an extraordinary meeting of shareholders on Nov. 17 at which it will end the mandate of the current board and elect new board members, the company said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing.

Russneft is part of a group of companies controlled by Mikhail Gutseriev and members of his family. A bank owned by the group, B&N Bank, is being bailed out by the Russian central bank.

The decision to shake up the board came as Mikhail Shishkhanov, Gutseriev’s nephew, sold out from the Safmar group, an holding company for business interests ranging from oil, including Russneft, and coal to financial services.

Shishkhanov is a Russneft board member. The company is chaired by Gutseriev.

A Russneft spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhny and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by)

