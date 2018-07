MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit South Africa for a summit of BRICS countries on July 26-27, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The BRICS group of emerging economies comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.