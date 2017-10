Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stands during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 5, 2017. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz is expected to visit Russia, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Thursday.

The agency earlier cited a source saying the Saudi King’s trip to Russia is planned for Oct 4-7.