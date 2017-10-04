FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says to sign deals with Saudi worth over $3 billion
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 5:40 PM / 14 days ago

Russia says to sign deals with Saudi worth over $3 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih shake hands ahead of a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia will sign joint investment agreements worth more than $3 billion during a visit to Moscow by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The deals will include a $1.1 billion agreement for Russian petrochemical firm Sibur to build a plant in Saudi Arabia, the energy ministry cited Novak as saying in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

A joint Russian and Saudi fund will invest $150 million in Russian private oilfield services firm Eurasia Drilling Company Limited, the ministry quoted Novak as saying.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.