Russia, Saudi Arabia sign atomic energy cooperation roadmap

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia have signed a roadmap for cooperation in the atomic energy sector, Russian state nuclear company Rosatom said on Thursday.

The roadmap comprises a number of steps needed to implement a cooperation programme that was signed by the two nations during Saudi King Salman’s visit to Russia in October.

Saudi Arabia, which wants to reduce oil consumption at home, is considering building 17.6 gigawatts of nuclear-powered electricity generating capacity by 2032 and has sent a request for information to international suppliers to build two reactors in the kingdom.

Last month Rosatom said it hoped to win the Saudi tender.