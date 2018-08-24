FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 24, 2018 / 8:27 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Russia says working on Putin visit to Saudi Arabia: agencies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is preparing for President Vladimir Putin to visit Saudi Arabia after he received an invitation from Saudi King Salman, agencies cited Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Friday.

The visit will happen at a time depending on Putin’s schedule, Bogdanov was quoted as saying. He did not say what the talks in Saudi Arabia might touch upon or when Riyadh’s invitation to Putin was made.

Russia and Saudi Arabia, which is a close Middle Eastern ally of the United States, have cooperated closely on global oil markets to curb production between OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

In October 2017, King Salman became the first Saudi monarch to visit Russia, meeting Putin in the Kremlin.

In July, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shared a box with Putin at the opening match of Russia’s soccer World Cup.

“The visit is being worked on, the timing will depend on the president’s schedule,” Bogdanov was quoted as saying by TASS.

He did not say when the visit would happen.

“It’s the presidential administration’s prerogative, but I think a visit will logically follow. The president has an invitation from King Salman,” he was quoted by RIA as saying.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.