MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir in Moscow on Aug. 29, TASS news agency quoted a ministry spokeswoman as saying on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Lavrov will meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the Russian capital on Friday, the ministry said.