Kremlin defends Putin's "high five" with Saudi crown prince

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the opening of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018 in this picture taken from video. Reuters TV Summit Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about a “high-five” between President Vladimir Putin and the Saudi crown prince at the G20 summit in Argentina, said that “good personal relations are the basis for effective bilateral cooperation”.

He also said that Russia is interested in continuing relations with the OPEC and non-OPEC group of oil producers, and that Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed this issue at their meeting.