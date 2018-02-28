Russia's Sberbank Q4 net profit at 172.4 bln roubles, beats forecast

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank said on Wednesday its net profit was at 172.4 billion roubles ($3 billion) in the fourth quarter of last year, up 22 percent year-on-year and beating analysts expectations.

A Reuters poll of analysts produced a net profit forecast of 168.3 billion roubles. Sberbank also said in a statement its provisions in the fourth quarter were at 72.7 billion roubles.

Sberbank’s non-performing loans ratio was at 4.2 percent at the end of 2017 and its net interest income for the fourth quarter was at 382.9 billion roubles compared to analysts’ expectations of 375.4 billion roubles. ($1 = 56.2935 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Maria Kiselyova)