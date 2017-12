LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank sees nothing worrying in its exposure to Safmar Group, the bank’s chief executive German Gref said on Thursday.

Sberbank is one of the largest creditors of Safmar, whose Rost and B&N banks were taken over by the central bank earlier in 2017 as part of a bailout process. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Susan Fenton)