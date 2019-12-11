World News
December 11, 2019 / 11:45 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Russia arrests alleged Ukrainian nationalist in suspected bomb plot: RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian security forces on Wednesday arrested a man they described as a Ukrainian nationalist suspected of plotting to bomb a local administration building in the northern Russian city of Murmansk, the RIA news agency reported.

The Federal Security Service said the man was a supporter of the Ukrainian nationalist group Right Sector and had planned to carry out an attack with a home-made bomb, the RIA news agency reported.

Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Anton Zverev; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

