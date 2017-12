MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russia will not issue Eurobonds before February when the United States is set to decide on new sanctions against Moscow, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Monday.

He also said that Russia would not adjust its plans regarding Eurobond issues to new possible Western sanctions. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)