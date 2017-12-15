FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian conglomerate Sistema's real estate unit shelves bond sale
Sections
Featured
Facebook defends itself against critics of social media
Technology
Facebook defends itself against critics of social media
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Brexit
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Smith double-century leaves England bereft of answers
The Ashes
Smith double-century leaves England bereft of answers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2017 / 3:27 PM / Updated a day ago

Russian conglomerate Sistema's real estate unit shelves bond sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lider Invest, a real estate unit of Russian business conglomerate Sistema, said on Friday it had postponed indefinitely a planned bond sale, citing an unfavourable environment.

Sistema is entangled in a multi-billion-dollar legal dispute with state-controlled oil major Rosneft which obtained a court order to freeze around $5 billion of Sistema’s assets, including a 98.78-percent stake in Lider Invest.

“We expect that conditions for the placement in 2018 will be more beneficial for the company than now. Investors and the market need time to calm down and be able to take considered decisions,” the company told Reuters in emailed comments.

The company declined to elaborate on the reasons for investors’ worries.

Lider Invest, which builds residential housing and business centres, had planned to sell 4 billion roubles ($68 million) of exchange-traded bonds on Dec. 26.

The bond sale has been postponed indefinitely, the homebuilder said in a disclosure note on Friday.

The postponement will have no impact on the company’s operational activities or slow the pace of construction, the company said.

Sistema on Tuesday cancelled the sale of shares in another of its units, toy retailer Detsky Mir, citing investor concerns over the freezing of Sistema’s assets. ($1 = 58.8950 roubles)

Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.