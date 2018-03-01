Head of Russia's AFK Sistema plans to quit - Interfax

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s AFK Sistema conglomerate Mikhail Shamolin plans to leave the company and may be replaced by the CEO of the MTS mobile operator Andrei Dubovskov, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources.

MTS Chief Financial Officer Alexei Kornya may become the firm’s new CEO, the agency said, citing sources.

AFK Sistema declined to comment on planned changes to its management. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)