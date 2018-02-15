Russia's Sistema could sell one of assets soon - RDIF head

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 15 (Reuters) - One of the Sistema conglomerate’s assets that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) held as collateral could be sold to a third-party investor, RDIF head said on Thursday.

“It’s possible that one of the assets that we held as collateral could be sold to a certain player soon,” Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

The state fund agreed at the end of last year to provide a 40 billion rouble ($706.81 million) loan to Sistema to help settle a legal dispute with oil producer Rosneft.

Dmitriev said the loan deal was on track although its size could be reduced should one of Sistema’s assets be disposed of. ($1 = 56.5925 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)