2 months ago
Russia's Rosneft says to continue dispute with Sistema in court
#Oil report
June 24, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 2 months ago

Russia's Rosneft says to continue dispute with Sistema in court

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft will continue court proceedings against Russian business conglomerate Sistema , Rosneft said on Saturday.

Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.85 billion) in damages over the purchase of oil producer Bashneft . Sistema proposed an out-of-court settlement with Rosneft last week.

"There is no subject for comment. The document does not contain any proposals on resolving the dispute. We will continue the proceedings in court and we are waiting for the court decision," Rosneft said.

Sistema said last week that the mechanism to resolve the dispute which it proposed would allow the results of the Bashneft reorganisation, and the financial consequences of this reorganisation for the oil company, to be evaluated out of court. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra)

