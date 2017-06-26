Rosneft says Sistema shares "arrested" to guarantee fair dispute resolution

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft said on Monday a court decision to "arrest" shares held by business conglomerate Sistema would guarantee the fair resolution of a legal dispute between the two companies.

Sistema said on Monday a court had "arrested" its stakes in a number of companies, including mobile operator MTS, as part of a 170.6 billion rouble ($2.85 billion) legal suit brought against it by Rosneft.

Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said the arrested shares could no longer be bought or sold and were in equal in value to the oil company's claim.

"This is a security measure," he said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs. Editing by Jane Merriman)