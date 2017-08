MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.85 billion) in damages over the purchase of oil producer Bashneft . Rosneft was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 59.8000 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Adrian Croft)