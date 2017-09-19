FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sistema appeals against court decision to pay Rosneft
#Oil report
September 19, 2017 / 5:06 PM / a month ago

Russia's Sistema appeals against court decision to pay Rosneft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian industrial conglomerate Sistema said on Tuesday it has appealed against a court ruling that it should pay damages to oil giant Rosneft , stressing that it viewed the move as necessary in its pursuit of an out-of-court settlement.

A court in the Russian region of Bashkortostan ruled last month that Sistema should pay Rosneft 136.3 billion roubles ($2.4 billion) to settle a claim that Rosneft-controlled oil producer Bashneft had been stripped of assets when Sistema was the owner.

“Filing an appeal is a necessary step towards a possible settlement that can be approved only within the framework of a judicial process,” a Sistema spokesman said in a statement.

“As we have already said, the company is striving to find an appropriate solution for all parties.”

President Vladimir Putin earlier this month said he hoped Sistema and Rosneft would reach an out-of-court settlement. ($1 = 58.3105 roubles) (Reporting by Nastya Teterevleva; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

