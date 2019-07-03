World News
July 2, 2019 / 5:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Corrected (Official): Norway says not detecting high radiation after Russia submarine fire

1 Min Read

(Norwegian authority director corrected July 2 comment to say it learnt of alleged gas explosion from Russian media, not Russian authorities)

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian authorities said on Tuesday they have not detected abnormally high levels of radiation after a Russian submarine caught fire in the area of the Barents Sea.

“We have made checks and we are not monitoring too high radiation levels in the area,” Per Strand, a director at the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, told Reuters. He said his agency had seen Russian media reports that a gas explosion took place on board the submarine.

Russia’s defence ministry said earlier 14 sailors were killed in the fire. A Russian media report said the submarine was nuclear-powered, but there was no official confirmation of that.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gareth Jones

