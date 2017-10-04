FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian state fund discussing investment in Sistema's agribusiness
October 4, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 14 days ago

Russian state fund discussing investment in Sistema's agribusiness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is discussing a possible investment in conglomerate Sistema’s agriculture business, the fund’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Sistema said earlier this year it was preparing an initial public offering (IPO) of one of its segments in 2018 and that pulp and paper business Segezha and the agriculture businesses were the most IPO-ready.

“We can participate in their IPOs and we are discussing a possible investment in their agricultural business,” said RDIF’s Kirill Dmitriev on a press call. “We continue working with them in a constructive manner.”

Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by John Stonestreet

