Russia plans excise taxes on e-cigarettes: reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s healthcare ministry has drafted a bill to introduce excise taxes on electronic cigarettes, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing minister Veronika Skvortsova.

Russia has in the past decade tightened tobacco sales regulations as part of a wider campaign to reduce smoking.

“The manufacturers of these products are actually pulling (people) into a new malicious campaign, we need to resist,” Interfax quoted Skvortsova as saying.