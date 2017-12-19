FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Transneft halts domestic oil product pipeline after spill
December 19, 2017 / 5:52 AM / 2 days ago

Russia's Transneft halts domestic oil product pipeline after spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft on Monday said it had stopped pumping oil products such as diesel through one of its lines after discovering signs of an oil spill.

The company said the spill had occurred due to “criminal tapping into a major oil product pipeline which pumps diesel fuel”.

Signs of the spill were discovered on the Novki-Ryazan pipeline, some 200 kilometres southeast of Moscow.

The company did not say how large the spill was or when pumping would resume.

Transneft said it would fulfil its obligations to clients and ship diesel volumes in full.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

